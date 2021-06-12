Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $144.45 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 106.21 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

