Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Down 79.6% in May

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the May 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDOUF remained flat at $$22.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30. Maisons du Monde has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Get Maisons du Monde alerts:

Maisons du Monde Company Profile

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bedding, rugs and mats, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchenware, mirrors and frames, vases, storage articles, window treatments, and bath products, as well as household textiles; and baby crib mobiles, lamps, storage containers, and wall art for children.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Maisons du Monde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maisons du Monde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.