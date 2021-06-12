Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings per share of ($3.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.92) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

MSGS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.16. The stock had a trading volume of 91,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,673. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $129,657,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

