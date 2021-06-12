Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.710-2.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,033,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,574,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

