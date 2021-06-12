Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.710-2.120 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,033,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,574,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
