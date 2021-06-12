Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 20,600.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of MACE opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.61. Mace Security International has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

