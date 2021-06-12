LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $95.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.07. 1,515,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

