LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.68.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $110.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

