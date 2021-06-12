Lympo Price Tops $0.0174 on Major Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $323,561.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.77 or 0.00802662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.85 or 0.08328529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00086850 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

