Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS LMGDF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.