Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS LMGDF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.