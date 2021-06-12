LTO Network (LTO) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $61.11 million and $9.64 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00056764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.49 or 0.00751750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00083813 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,247 coins and its circulating supply is 282,666,319 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

