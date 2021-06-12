Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Loop Industries stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $475.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 42.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

