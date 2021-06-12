Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $421.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of LMT stock remained flat at $$387.72 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 746,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

