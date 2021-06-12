LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Head to Head Review

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LiveRamp and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 7 0 2.88 RingCentral 0 2 17 1 2.95

LiveRamp currently has a consensus price target of $83.38, suggesting a potential upside of 99.70%. RingCentral has a consensus price target of $432.68, suggesting a potential upside of 57.59%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than RingCentral.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and RingCentral’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 7.51 -$124.51 million ($1.36) -30.70 RingCentral $1.18 billion 21.08 -$83.00 million ($0.87) -315.59

RingCentral has higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of RingCentral shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -14.33% -5.28% -4.46% RingCentral -1.77% -27.38% -4.53%

Summary

RingCentral beats LiveRamp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company's products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office; and RingCentral Live Reports, an add-on for RingCentral Office customers to gather real-time information. In addition, it offers RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; and Vodafone Business. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

