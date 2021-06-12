Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 61,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Livent by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

