Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.32.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC opened at $14.99 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 17.63 and a quick ratio of 17.63. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

