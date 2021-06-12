Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 20,471 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 101.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 830,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,689 shares in the last quarter.

PSLV opened at $9.97 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

