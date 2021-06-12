Linscomb & Williams Inc. Invests $252,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 503,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 118,627 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $582,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 958.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 455,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 412,126 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 62,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

