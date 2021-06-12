Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 213,264 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,264,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Valero Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

VLO stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.