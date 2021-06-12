Linscomb & Williams Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 55,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 181,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $139.91 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

