Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys Shares of 2,430 iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 699.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,091,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,117 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $55.06 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $55.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

