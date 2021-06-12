Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,762,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,262 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 192,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

F opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

