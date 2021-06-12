Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive revenue growth. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees is expected to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bode well. A well-diversified and low-risk product profile has improved the company’s risk profile. The company has been divesting its non-core and less profitable units in a bid to streamline operations. Its capital position also looks strong. However, it grapples with high leverage. A low interest rate environment is anticipated to weigh on the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current volatility coupled with COVID-led disruptions.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NYSE LNC opened at $67.71 on Friday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

