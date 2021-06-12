Lightspeed POS’s (LSPD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$120.00 price objective on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$101.54.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$87.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$83.11. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$29.54 and a 52 week high of C$104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market cap of C$11.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.31.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

