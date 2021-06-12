Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) COO Sells $27,850.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) COO Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $27,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,010,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,196,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Edward Smolyansky sold 2,500 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $14,025.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Edward Smolyansky sold 2,500 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $14,025.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Edward Smolyansky sold 4,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $22,680.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Edward Smolyansky sold 6,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $31,740.00.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.