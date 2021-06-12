Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Down 60.8% in May

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the May 13th total of 495,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $365.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.23 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,073,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,175 shares of company stock valued at $175,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 51.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

