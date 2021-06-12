Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LRMR opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

