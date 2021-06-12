Lamden (TAU) Market Cap Reaches $6.30 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $48,453.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013055 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000688 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

