Lambda Trading Down 41.4% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $39.00 million and approximately $24.70 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.77 or 0.00802662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.85 or 0.08328529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00086850 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,432,568 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

