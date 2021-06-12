Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $84.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

