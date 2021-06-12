Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after purchasing an additional 444,344 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 965.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 256,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $83.71. 974,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

