Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LAMR stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $107.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.19.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 480,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,156,000 after purchasing an additional 78,425 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after buying an additional 41,423 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $16,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

