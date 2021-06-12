Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $38,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research stock opened at $642.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $630.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.51 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

