Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65.

Lam Research stock opened at $642.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.51 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $630.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $658,961,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 2,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

