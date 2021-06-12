Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to post sales of $54.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $55.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $50.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $220.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.10 million to $224.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $220.55 million, with estimates ranging from $213.10 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,582.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.83. 80,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,925. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

