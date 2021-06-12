Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSBK opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for small to medium sized businesses.

