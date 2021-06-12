Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 63.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 64 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a CHF 63 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 69 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 67 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

About Lafargeholcim

