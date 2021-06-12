Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $258.55 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $155.65 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

