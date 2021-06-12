KuCoin Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.44 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $7.89 or 0.00022228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $632.04 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00021655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.00786876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.55 or 0.08214852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00086228 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

