Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives $133.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.00.

KUBTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Kubota stock opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Kubota has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $125.81.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

