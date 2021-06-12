Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives $133.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.00.

KUBTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Kubota stock opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Kubota has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $125.81.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

