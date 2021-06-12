KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $305,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 621.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 180,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $69.05 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.66.

