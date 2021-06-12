Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 71,900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KRKNF opened at $0.52 on Friday. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.