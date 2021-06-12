KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several research analysts have commented on KPTSF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

KPTSF remained flat at $$8.58 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

