Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KOS. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.66.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,267,000 after purchasing an additional 866,671 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100,314 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,834,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 653,577 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,237,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 613,233 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.