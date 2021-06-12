Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

