Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

