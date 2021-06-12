Komodo (KMD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $19.13 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $136.00 million and approximately $19.13 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.14 or 0.00356929 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00158257 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00226967 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011732 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,280,042 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

