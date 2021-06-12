KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Downgraded by R. F. Lafferty

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.42. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.56.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 120.01% and a negative return on equity of 168.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.