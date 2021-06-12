KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Trading Down 33.8% This Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.93 or 0.00047554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $131.82 million and $27,270.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 33.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00159145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00196118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.45 or 0.01155437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,634.94 or 1.00069446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002701 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

