KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 211,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,063. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $22.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $19,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after acquiring an additional 382,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 314,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 209.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 289,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 682.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 263,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

