Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Update

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 370.0% from the May 13th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRBP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the first quarter worth $1,735,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

NASDAQ KRBP opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.27. Kiromic BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.